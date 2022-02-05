Dohj LLC Has $2.57 Million Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Dohj LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,861 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,724 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises about 1.2% of Dohj LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Dohj LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 143.9% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 63.9% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 590 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 244.8% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 669 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 77.8% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 672 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. 71.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $9,036,076.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total value of $27,303.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 176,149 shares of company stock valued at $9,760,545. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CSCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.06.

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $55.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.29. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.15 and a 12-month high of $64.29. The stock has a market cap of $232.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.00.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 30.59%. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.02%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Featured Story: Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.