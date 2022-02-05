Dohj LLC Has $2.97 Million Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Dohj LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,446 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 1.4% of Dohj LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Dohj LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 90 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 86.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.41, for a total value of $2,347,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total transaction of $1,111,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNH opened at $483.17 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $320.35 and a 52-week high of $509.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $455.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $475.06 and a 200-day moving average of $442.08.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $73.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.86 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.08%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UNH. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $477.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $502.09.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

