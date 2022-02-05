Dohj LLC Has $4.42 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Dohj LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,993 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,602 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF makes up 2.1% of Dohj LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Dohj LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. American National Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1,269.4% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 193.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

SCZ opened at $68.79 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.30 and a fifty-two week high of $79.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.30 and its 200 day moving average is $74.43.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.064 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.