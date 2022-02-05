Dohj LLC Has $4.98 Million Stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Posted by on Feb 5th, 2022

Dohj LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,735 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF accounts for about 2.4% of Dohj LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Dohj LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $4,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000.

BATS:USMV opened at $75.85 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.03.

Further Reading: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.