Dohj LLC Has $4.98 Million Stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Dohj LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,735 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF accounts for about 2.4% of Dohj LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Dohj LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $4,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000.

BATS:USMV opened at $75.85 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.03.

