Dohj LLC Has $8.40 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Dohj LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for approximately 4.0% of Dohj LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Dohj LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $8,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 98.0% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Hillman Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter worth $65,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $104.97 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.62. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $100.58 and a twelve month high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

