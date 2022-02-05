Dohj LLC Increases Stock Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Dohj LLC lifted its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,663 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Dohj LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADSK. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 40,716 shares of the software company’s stock worth $11,885,000 after purchasing an additional 4,769 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 782 shares of the software company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,974 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 54.6% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 34,489 shares of the software company’s stock worth $10,067,000 after purchasing an additional 12,184 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $350,000. 86.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $241.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.68 and a beta of 1.44. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $226.40 and a 1-year high of $344.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $262.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $290.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 31.31% and a return on equity of 51.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on ADSK. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $380.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $365.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $370.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Autodesk presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $335.93.

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 197 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total transaction of $51,312.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 4,724 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.27, for a total transaction of $1,210,619.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,109 shares of company stock worth $1,311,749 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

