Dohj LLC Invests $1.18 Million in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Dohj LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 14,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,180,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EFA. Elgethun Capital Management increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 9,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Rede Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 7,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 20,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 11,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 10,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

EFA stock opened at $76.07 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $73.53 and a 1-year high of $82.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.28.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

