Dohj LLC Makes New Investment in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Dohj LLC purchased a new position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 16,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in MetLife by 136.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in shares of MetLife by 385.7% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its stake in MetLife by 81.3% in the 3rd quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other MetLife news, CEO Michel Khalaf sold 42,748 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total value of $2,596,513.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on MET. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group boosted their price target on MetLife from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on MetLife in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on MetLife from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on MetLife in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.47.

NYSE MET opened at $68.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.66. The company has a market capitalization of $58.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.21 and a 12 month high of $70.13.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $20.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.67 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 7.77%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.63%.

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

