Dohj LLC Raises Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Dohj LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 270.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,840 shares during the period. Dohj LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TXN. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.5% in the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 10,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.5% in the third quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 9,896 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 3,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ TXN opened at $171.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $158.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 5.33 and a quick ratio of 4.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $186.29 and its 200-day moving average is $189.66. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $161.67 and a one year high of $202.26.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 66.40% and a net margin of 42.35%. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 55.69%.

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total value of $805,332.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 33,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total transaction of $5,938,739.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on TXN. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $206.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.68.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

