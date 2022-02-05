Dohj LLC Reduces Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Dohj LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 16.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,600 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Dohj LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Dohj LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $2,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at $334,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 173,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares during the period. Burt Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 501,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,809,000 after acquiring an additional 8,526 shares during the period. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. now owns 108,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,969 shares during the period. Finally, Family Capital Trust Co raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Family Capital Trust Co now owns 174,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,772 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF stock opened at $72.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.52. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.68 and a fifty-two week high of $76.51.

