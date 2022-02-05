Donut (DONUT) 1-Day Volume Reaches $3,879.00

Donut (CURRENCY:DONUT) traded up 9.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. One Donut coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Donut has a total market cap of $396,708.51 and approximately $3,879.00 worth of Donut was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Donut has traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Donut alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002399 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001603 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.37 or 0.00051236 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,012.30 or 0.07222148 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.31 or 0.00053497 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,596.59 or 0.99729995 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.96 or 0.00052659 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00006509 BTC.

Donut Coin Profile

Donut’s total supply is 120,355,919 coins. The official website for Donut is www.reddit.com/r/ethtrader

Donut Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Donut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Donut should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Donut using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Donut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Donut and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.