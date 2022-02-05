Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,294,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 26,607 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 2.29% of Dover worth $512,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dover during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in Dover by 681.8% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Dover by 361.4% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Dover by 160.9% during the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Dover during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Dover alerts:

Shares of Dover stock opened at $163.15 on Friday. Dover Co. has a 52-week low of $118.94 and a 52-week high of $184.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $173.56 and a 200 day moving average of $170.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $23.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.39.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.11. Dover had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 28.99%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 20,033 shares of Dover stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.48, for a total value of $3,335,093.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DOV. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Dover from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Dover from $185.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Dover from $218.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Dover from $187.00 to $178.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Dover from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.08.

About Dover

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

Recommended Story: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.