DPRating Trading Up 5.2% Over Last 7 Days (RATING)

DPRating (CURRENCY:RATING) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 5th. In the last week, DPRating has traded up 5.2% against the dollar. One DPRating coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DPRating has a market cap of $482,618.42 and $27,326.00 worth of DPRating was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002406 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00004208 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001084 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002408 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.03 or 0.00043429 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.42 or 0.00111802 BTC.

DPRating Coin Profile

DPRating (RATING) is a coin. Its launch date was May 31st, 2018. DPRating’s total supply is 9,362,961,677 coins and its circulating supply is 2,140,429,993 coins. DPRating’s official Twitter account is @DPRating and its Facebook page is accessible here . DPRating’s official website is token.dprating.com . DPRating’s official message board is medium.com/@dprating

According to CryptoCompare, “DPRating is a quantitative crypto rating agency founded in May 2017. Since its inception, DPRating has released a comprehensive ICO rating model, SmartICO, and conducted in-depth rating for dozens of projects. DPRating has gone on to improve and expand its ratings into three models with different concentrations: Embryo, Growth, and Mature. Each model is adapted to evaluate projects in different development phases. In the future, it will continue to refine these models to achieve more accurate and scientific results. Apart from the quantitative ratings, DPRating's services also include due diligence investigation, ranking lists (Code audits and quality of token listings across different exchanges ), and indexes (DPC and BVIX). “

DPRating Coin Trading

