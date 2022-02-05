DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Shares Purchased by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 33.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 264,757 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,508 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.07% of DraftKings worth $12,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DKNG. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS bought a new position in DraftKings during the 2nd quarter valued at $241,361,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in DraftKings by 170.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,363,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,835,000 after purchasing an additional 3,381,779 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in DraftKings by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,570,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990,065 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in DraftKings by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,750,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 3rd quarter worth $64,967,000. 62.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other DraftKings news, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 30,707 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total transaction of $857,339.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 50,589 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.86, for a total value of $2,117,655.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 177,449 shares of company stock worth $6,877,845. 62.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $21.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.38 and its 200-day moving average is $41.81. DraftKings Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.41 and a 52-week high of $74.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.18.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by ($0.24). DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 65.15% and a negative net margin of 127.81%. The firm had revenue of $212.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.86 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.98) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.6 EPS for the current year.

DKNG has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised DraftKings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on DraftKings from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on DraftKings in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on DraftKings from $46.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, CBRE Group began coverage on DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.39.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

