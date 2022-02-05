DubaiCoin Reaches Market Cap of $5.12 Million (DBIX)

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. DubaiCoin has a total market cap of $5.12 million and $552,181.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DubaiCoin has traded flat against the US dollar. One DubaiCoin coin can now be purchased for $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.89 or 0.00023740 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00016630 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001338 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00004369 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001562 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001332 BTC.

DubaiCoin Coin Profile

DBIX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DubaiCoin is www.arabianchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “DBIX is an advanced version of DubaiCoin with improved security and greater efficiency to support money transfers and global payments, along with fueling the Arabian Chain platform. It's a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Dagger-Hashimoto algorithm. “

Buying and Selling DubaiCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DubaiCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DubaiCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

