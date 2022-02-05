Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $72.65 Million

Analysts expect Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) to announce $72.65 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Duck Creek Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $73.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $71.89 million. Duck Creek Technologies posted sales of $62.65 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Duck Creek Technologies will report full year sales of $301.87 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $300.78 million to $304.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $348.88 million, with estimates ranging from $347.50 million to $349.74 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Duck Creek Technologies.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. Duck Creek Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.22% and a positive return on equity of 0.57%. The company had revenue of $73.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DCT shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.20.

In other news, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $1,400,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in Duck Creek Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,270,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 54,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 5,926 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,445,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,202,000 after purchasing an additional 707,747 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,204,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,954,000 after buying an additional 100,474 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 335,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,612,000 after buying an additional 15,295 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.68% of the company’s stock.

DCT stock opened at $25.34 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.19. Duck Creek Technologies has a 52-week low of $22.47 and a 52-week high of $59.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -316.75, a PEG ratio of 35.25 and a beta of -0.53.

About Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

