Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token (DUCK) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $3.01 Million

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token (CURRENCY:DUCK) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 5th. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00000905 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has traded flat against the dollar. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has a market capitalization of $10.88 million and approximately $3.01 million worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002413 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001609 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.41 or 0.00051622 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,015.22 or 0.07269912 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.37 or 0.00053927 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,536.41 or 1.00147160 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.06 or 0.00053190 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00006573 BTC.

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Coin Profile

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s launch date was December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

