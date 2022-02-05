DuckDaoDime Hits Market Cap of $13.05 Million (DDIM)

DuckDaoDime (CURRENCY:DDIM) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. One DuckDaoDime coin can currently be purchased for $12.57 or 0.00030311 BTC on major exchanges. DuckDaoDime has a total market cap of $13.05 million and $255,376.00 worth of DuckDaoDime was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DuckDaoDime has traded up 2.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DuckDaoDime alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002412 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001610 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.30 or 0.00051339 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,005.05 or 0.07244487 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.40 or 0.00056405 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41,389.46 or 0.99780520 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.19 or 0.00053506 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00006589 BTC.

About DuckDaoDime

DuckDaoDime was first traded on August 10th, 2020. DuckDaoDime’s total supply is 1,472,092 coins and its circulating supply is 1,037,793 coins. DuckDaoDime’s official website is duckdao.io . DuckDaoDime’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

DuckDaoDime Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DuckDaoDime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DuckDaoDime should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DuckDaoDime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DuckDaoDime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DuckDaoDime and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.