Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) Shares Purchased by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $1,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,684,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,826,041,000 after purchasing an additional 557,445 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,624,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,023,901,000 after purchasing an additional 371,137 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,060,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $571,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,149 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,578,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $361,915,000 after purchasing an additional 257,464 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,140,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,101,000 after purchasing an additional 143,124 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Duke Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Mizuho increased their target price on Duke Realty from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Duke Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Duke Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Truist Financial raised Duke Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.91.

Shares of Duke Realty stock opened at $57.68 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.61 and a 200-day moving average of $55.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $21.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.70. Duke Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $37.74 and a 1-year high of $66.22.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 77.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.78%.

Duke Realty Profile

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

