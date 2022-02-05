Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,581,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 166,850 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 1.29% of Dun & Bradstreet worth $93,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 178,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl boosted its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 27,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 19,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 68,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 57,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.43% of the company’s stock.

DNB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered Dun & Bradstreet from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Dun & Bradstreet from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. The company’s Cannae Holdings Conference presentation highlighted its path to mid-single-digit organic growth as well as an acceleration in new product development, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Sabadra adds that the price target reduction reflect the potential FY22 headwinds, but faster-than-expected organic revenue ramp and better-than-expected operating leverage could serve as catalysts for Dun & Bradstreet. TheStreet upgraded Dun & Bradstreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Dun & Bradstreet from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dun & Bradstreet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.

Shares of Dun & Bradstreet stock opened at $19.61 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.68 and its 200-day moving average is $19.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of -163.40 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.61 and a 12-month high of $26.03.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $541.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.67 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 12.10% and a negative net margin of 2.59%. Dun & Bradstreet’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Dun & Bradstreet Profile

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making.

