Dvision Network (DVI) Tops 1-Day Volume of $3.48 Million

Dvision Network (CURRENCY:DVI) traded up 8.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 5th. Dvision Network has a market cap of $235.82 million and approximately $3.48 million worth of Dvision Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Dvision Network has traded up 13.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Dvision Network coin can currently be bought for $0.77 or 0.00001859 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Dvision Network alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002409 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00004213 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001083 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002406 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00043402 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.46 or 0.00111790 BTC.

Dvision Network Coin Profile

Dvision Network is a coin. Dvision Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 305,296,290 coins. Dvision Network’s official Twitter account is @Dvision_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Dvision Network is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=Network . The official website for Dvision Network is dvision.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Dvision Network is a new VR content ecosystem that is based on blockchain technology. Dvision Network presents a new virtual reality world, where humanity can lead an affluent life, at the very centre of the ICT based fourth industrial revolution. “

Buying and Selling Dvision Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dvision Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dvision Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dvision Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dvision Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dvision Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.