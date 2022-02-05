DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $12.34

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.34 and traded as low as $11.11. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust shares last traded at $11.12, with a volume of 28,469 shares traded.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.34.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were issued a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 14th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Integrated Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,955 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,687 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,119 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 70,405 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 3,043 shares during the last quarter. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM)

Deutsche Strategic Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests investment grade or unrated municipal securities of comparable quality, as well as in high-yield municipal securities that are below investment grade.

