Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. Acquires 1,644,566 Shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V (NASDAQ:HCIC)

Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. grew its holdings in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V (NASDAQ:HCIC) by 229.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,360,873 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,644,566 shares during the period. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V comprises approximately 2.6% of Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. owned approximately 5.48% of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V worth $23,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,531,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V by 5,313.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,482,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,993,000 after buying an additional 1,455,576 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP increased its holdings in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V by 9.3% during the third quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 1,237,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,218,000 after buying an additional 105,337 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V during the second quarter worth $11,256,000. Finally, EJF Capital LLC acquired a new position in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V during the second quarter worth $9,161,000. Institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCIC opened at $9.76 on Friday. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $10.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.87.

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V is a blank check company. The company was formerly known as Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. V and changed its name to Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V in November 2020. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V was founded in 2020 and is based in Wilson, Wyoming.

