Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. Makes New $1.85 Million Investment in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,800 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,852,000. Dell Technologies comprises 0.2% of Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DELL. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Dell Technologies by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,075,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,243,000 after purchasing an additional 304,665 shares during the period. Point Break Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $83,232,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 195.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 353,866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,270,000 after buying an additional 233,944 shares during the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 9,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 516,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,710,000 after buying an additional 18,475 shares during the last quarter. 31.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE DELL opened at $58.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.15. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.52 and a 52-week high of $60.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.88.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.19. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 74.56%. The firm had revenue of $28.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. Dell Technologies’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dell Technologies news, insider William F. Scannell sold 155,090 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $8,840,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider William F. Scannell sold 91,938 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $5,296,548.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 296,804 shares of company stock worth $16,981,874. Corporate insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

DELL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Dell Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Dell Technologies from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Bank of America increased their target price on Dell Technologies from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Dell Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $35.57 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dell Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dell Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.60.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

Further Reading: What is a Stop Order?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.