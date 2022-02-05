Dynamite Price Hits $0.0382 on Top Exchanges (DYNMT)

Dynamite (CURRENCY:DYNMT) traded 24.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. Dynamite has a total market cap of $14,815.54 and approximately $47,443.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dynamite coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0382 or 0.00000092 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Dynamite has traded 8.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000501 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $134.59 or 0.00322679 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000123 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0889 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00006480 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000912 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $494.72 or 0.01186112 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Dynamite Coin Profile

Dynamite (CRYPTO:DYNMT) is a coin. Dynamite’s total supply is 726,045 coins and its circulating supply is 387,338 coins. The official website for Dynamite is dynamitetoken.com . Dynamite’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip

According to CryptoCompare, “DYNMT is an open-source, community-based and focused social experiment. Participation in this experiment does not provide an offer of ordinary shares of any asset, and token holders are not entitled to or promise d any dividend / financial reward. The tokens are not designed to create securities under any jurisdiction. The world's first feature of Dynamite token is that 2% is burned forever with every transfer. The Dynamite Token project is intended as an academic study. All data from this experiment will be presented to the public via reports. “

Buying and Selling Dynamite

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamite should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dynamite using one of the exchanges listed above.

