e-Gulden (EFL) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $96.00

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 5th. One e-Gulden coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000259 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, e-Gulden has traded 10.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. e-Gulden has a total market capitalization of $1.85 million and approximately $96.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.59 or 0.00294506 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00011507 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 38.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001901 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001143 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000027 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000626 BTC.

e-Gulden Profile

e-Gulden (EFL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden's total supply is 20,989,440 coins and its circulating supply is 17,167,264 coins. e-Gulden's official website is www.e-gulden.org .

According to CryptoCompare, “The Electronic Gulden Crypto Currency (EFL) is named after the Gulden Florjin a Dutch coin from the Middle Ages. Again like SpainCoin, Scotcoin, CryptoEscudo, and other nationally inspired crypto currencies, the Electronic Gulden is a premined coin for distribution to a specific nationality – in this case the Dutch. 50% of the coin can be mined by anyone and 50% will be allotted to Dutch Households and verified using two proofs of address – two utility bills. The ELF coin is a PoW scrypt altcoin with a hard cap limit of 21000000, block reward halving every 210000 blocks, difficulty adjustment every 4500 blocks, and a starting block reward of 25 coins per block. “

Buying and Selling e-Gulden

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade e-Gulden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy e-Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

