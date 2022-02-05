e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Shares Bought by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 214,788 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,300 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.41% of e.l.f. Beauty worth $6,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ELF. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 319.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 16,379 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 34,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 263,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,152,000 after purchasing an additional 112,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,836,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,275,000 after purchasing an additional 51,629 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ELF stock opened at $28.54 on Friday. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.42 and a 1 year high of $33.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 83.94 and a beta of 2.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.27 and its 200-day moving average is $30.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.55.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 4.94%. The company had revenue of $98.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

ELF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James cut their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.38.

In related news, Director Beth M. Pritchard sold 14,377 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.46, for a total value of $437,923.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Milsten sold 10,000 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total value of $320,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,775 shares of company stock worth $924,744. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care product. It operates through the U.S and International geographical segments. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its product portfolio includes eyes, lips, face, kits, tools, and skin care categories.

