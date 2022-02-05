E.On (OTCMKTS:ENAKF) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.88

E.On Se (OTCMKTS:ENAKF)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.88 and traded as high as $13.78. E.On shares last traded at $13.78, with a volume of 2 shares.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.88.

E.On Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ENAKF)

E.ON SE engages in the provision of energy solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, Renewables, Non-Core Business, and Corporate Functions/Other. The Energy Networks segment deals with power and gas distribution networks and related activities.

