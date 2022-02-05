Eden Price Hits $0.0025 on Top Exchanges (EDN)

Eden (CURRENCY:EDN) traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 5th. Eden has a total market cap of $1.52 million and $15,308.00 worth of Eden was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Eden coin can currently be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Eden has traded down 15.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002414 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00004188 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001089 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002413 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $17.96 or 0.00043329 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.45 or 0.00112077 BTC.

About Eden

Eden is a coin. Eden’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 coins. The official message board for Eden is edenchain.io/get-started/blog . The Reddit community for Eden is /r/edenchainio . Eden’s official Twitter account is @edenchainio . The official website for Eden is edenchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Edenchain is a blockchain technology designed specifically with enterprises in mind. It is fast, secure and third generation blockchain platform that allows all tangible and intangible values to be capitalized through smart contracts, enabling people to freely trade through the internet without intermediaries. EdenChain’s blockchain technology enables enterprises to customize their businesses based on their needs while retaining a high degree of control and privacy. EdenChain uses Merkle Tree and Namespace technology to solve performance issues by executing transactions in parallel, enabling it to handle an essentially unlimited number of TPS with an affordable processing fee. “

Eden Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Eden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Eden using one of the exchanges listed above.

