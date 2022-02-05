Edgeware Hits One Day Trading Volume of $1.05 Million (EDG)

Edgeware (CURRENCY:EDG) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. One Edgeware coin can currently be bought for $0.0047 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Edgeware has traded down 8.8% against the US dollar. Edgeware has a market cap of $27.87 million and approximately $1.05 million worth of Edgeware was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Edgeware

Edgeware is a coin. It was first traded on December 16th, 2016. Edgeware’s total supply is 6,674,918,712 coins and its circulating supply is 5,985,358,379 coins. Edgeware’s official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Edgeware is commonwealth.im/edgeware . Edgeware’s official website is edgewa.re

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

Buying and Selling Edgeware

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeware directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edgeware should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Edgeware using one of the exchanges listed above.

