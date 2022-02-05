Egoras Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $734,716.00 (EGR)

Egoras (CURRENCY:EGR) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 4th. Egoras has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion and approximately $734,716.00 worth of Egoras was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Egoras has traded flat against the dollar. One Egoras coin can currently be bought for $0.0170 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002409 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.04 or 0.00053056 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,009.95 or 0.07246947 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00054814 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41,468.58 or 0.99842463 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.18 or 0.00053405 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00006619 BTC.

About Egoras

Egoras’ total supply is 99,097,732,541 coins and its circulating supply is 65,160,356,358 coins. Egoras’ official website is egoras.com . Egoras’ official Twitter account is @egorasmarket and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Egoras is https://reddit.com/r/egoras

Buying and Selling Egoras

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Egoras directly using US dollars.

