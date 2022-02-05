Einsteinium (EMC2) Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.74 Million

Einsteinium (CURRENCY:EMC2) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. In the last seven days, Einsteinium has traded 26.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Einsteinium has a market capitalization of $5.74 million and approximately $85,305.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Einsteinium coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0258 or 0.00000062 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $121.67 or 0.00292340 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00011504 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 39.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001883 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001268 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000656 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003285 BTC.

Einsteinium Coin Profile

Einsteinium (EMC2) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 222,322,986 coins. Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Einsteinium’s official website is www.emc2.foundation . Einsteinium’s official message board is www.emc2.cafe

According to CryptoCompare, “The Einsteinium Foundation's goal is to raise capital for leading scientific research. EMC2 is a means for doing so and is built with the same idea in mind as TakeiCoin or OrbitCoin. A Scrypt coin using the Kimoto gravity well with a 50% block reduction and a 60 second block time. “

Einsteinium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Einsteinium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Einsteinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

