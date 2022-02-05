El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.33.

LOCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on El Pollo Loco in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded El Pollo Loco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. StockNews.com upgraded El Pollo Loco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded El Pollo Loco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LOCO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in El Pollo Loco by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,421,365 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $44,286,000 after purchasing an additional 72,264 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in El Pollo Loco by 50,004.1% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,665,961 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662,636 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in El Pollo Loco by 99.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 727,386 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,526,000 after purchasing an additional 362,406 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in El Pollo Loco by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 645,958 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,814,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in El Pollo Loco by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 624,942 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,430,000 after purchasing an additional 50,292 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LOCO traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.07. 189,748 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,869. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.66. The firm has a market cap of $477.85 million, a P/E ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 1.47. El Pollo Loco has a twelve month low of $12.06 and a twelve month high of $21.25.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $115.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.02 million. El Pollo Loco had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 6.23%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that El Pollo Loco will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

El Pollo Loco Company Profile

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc engages in the development, franchising, licensing, and operation of quick-service restaurants under the name El Pollo Loco. It specializes in fire-grilling fresh citrus-marinated chicken with variety of offerings which include Chicken Avocado Burrito, Pollo Fit entrees, chicken tostada salads, and Pollo Bowls.

