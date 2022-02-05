Electric Vehicle Zone (EVZ) Reaches Market Capitalization of $28.30 Million

Electric Vehicle Zone (CURRENCY:EVZ) traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 5th. Electric Vehicle Zone has a market cap of $28.30 million and $1.18 million worth of Electric Vehicle Zone was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Electric Vehicle Zone has traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Electric Vehicle Zone coin can now be bought for about $0.0639 or 0.00000154 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002410 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001594 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.21 or 0.00051086 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,996.47 or 0.07217132 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.09 or 0.00053205 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41,489.84 or 0.99930274 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.83 or 0.00052574 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00006490 BTC.

About Electric Vehicle Zone

Electric Vehicle Zone’s total supply is 8,420,257,832 coins and its circulating supply is 442,733,056 coins. The official message board for Electric Vehicle Zone is blog.naver.com/zin_life . The official website for Electric Vehicle Zone is www.evzlife.com

Electric Vehicle Zone Coin Trading

