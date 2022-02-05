Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Purchased by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,293 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $4,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EA. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 1.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,319,927 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $189,845,000 after purchasing an additional 20,011 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 4.5% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 277,303 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $39,447,000 after purchasing an additional 11,898 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 39.8% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,042 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.4% during the third quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 192,712 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $27,413,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 41.3% during the third quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 22,190 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,162,000 after acquiring an additional 6,491 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EA opened at $137.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.08 and a 1 year high of $148.98. The company has a market capitalization of $38.95 billion, a PE ratio of 50.82 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $130.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.26.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.39. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.78 earnings per share. Electronic Arts’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.09%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Raymond James cut their price objective on Electronic Arts from $185.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. MKM Partners cut their price objective on Electronic Arts from $172.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush cut their price objective on Electronic Arts from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.81.

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.80, for a total transaction of $99,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Luis A. Ubinas sold 1,769 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.02, for a total transaction of $249,464.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,614 shares of company stock valued at $4,697,264 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

