Electrum Dark (ELD) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $70.00

Electrum Dark (CURRENCY:ELD) traded down 70.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 5th. In the last seven days, Electrum Dark has traded 59.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Electrum Dark has a market cap of $2,435.13 and approximately $70.00 worth of Electrum Dark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Electrum Dark coin can currently be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000436 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000492 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.19 or 0.00086999 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000116 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000633 BTC.

Electrum Dark Coin Profile

Electrum Dark (CRYPTO:ELD) is a coin. Its launch date was March 5th, 2019. Electrum Dark’s total supply is 3,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,899,312 coins. Electrum Dark’s official Twitter account is @electrumdark and its Facebook page is accessible here . Electrum Dark’s official website is electrumdark.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Electrum Dark is a fully-functional decentralized marketplace. Using innovative technology, ELD enables users to buy and sell goods and services securely and anonymously. “

Electrum Dark Coin Trading

