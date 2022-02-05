Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.60.
ELOX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.
In other Eloxx Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Daniel E. Geffken bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.72 per share, with a total value of $36,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 34.60% of the company’s stock.
Eloxx Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.63, a current ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.63 and its 200 day moving average is $1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $39.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 2.36. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.37 and a 12-month high of $4.98.
Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. Sell-side analysts expect that Eloxx Pharmaceuticals will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Eloxx Pharmaceuticals
Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of novel ribonucleic acid-modulating drug candidates. The firm focuses on the the formulation of medicines to treat rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead product candidate is ELX-02, a small molecule drug designed to restore production of full-length functional proteins.
