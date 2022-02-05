eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.25. eMagin shares last traded at $1.22, with a volume of 382,615 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of eMagin from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $88.49 million, a P/E ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 1.64.

eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. eMagin had a negative net margin of 37.97% and a negative return on equity of 35.03%. Analysts anticipate that eMagin Co. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new stake in shares of eMagin during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of eMagin during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of eMagin during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of eMagin during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of eMagin during the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

eMagin Company Profile

eMagin Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of organic light emitting diode (OLED) miniature displays and related products. Its OLED displays are incorporated with products including military aviation helmets, military weapons sights and targeting systems, night vision and thermal imaging devices, training and simulation, visualization for ocular surgery, mobile ultrasound, and augmented reality applications.

