EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Shares Acquired by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) by 18.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 186,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,481 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.35% of EMCOR Group worth $21,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EME. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,297 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $176,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,605 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 3,533 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in EMCOR Group by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,557,266 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $684,599,000 after acquiring an additional 217,107 shares during the period. Finally, Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in EMCOR Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $583,000. 93.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EMCOR Group stock opened at $116.31 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $122.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.85. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.64 and a 1 year high of $135.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is currently 7.85%.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of EMCOR Group from $132.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Building Services, United States Industrial Services, and United Kingdom Building Services.

