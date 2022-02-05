Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc. Invests $1.14 Million in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK)

Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,141,000. iShares US Consumer Goods ETF accounts for about 0.1% of Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc. owned about 0.15% of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IYK. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 169.0% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 13,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,536,000 after buying an additional 8,663 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $192,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 727 shares in the last quarter.

IYK stock traded down $2.38 on Friday, reaching $201.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,950. iShares US Consumer Goods ETF has a 52 week low of $163.04 and a 52 week high of $204.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $197.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.44.

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

