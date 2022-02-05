Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc. Sells 2,957 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,957 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up about 0.5% of Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,881,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,517,759,000 after buying an additional 279,403 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,519,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,973,000 after buying an additional 255,217 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,352,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,532,000 after buying an additional 64,677 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,244,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,344,000 after purchasing an additional 640,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,087,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,228,000 after purchasing an additional 142,185 shares during the last quarter.

VIG stock traded down $0.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $162.35. 1,709,652 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,619,646. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $136.02 and a 1 year high of $172.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $166.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.10.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

