Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) Stock Holdings Increased by Dean Investment Associates LLC

Dean Investment Associates LLC increased its holdings in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,501 shares during the quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC owned 0.30% of Employers worth $3,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Employers by 3.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,108,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,043,000 after acquiring an additional 93,670 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Employers by 195.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,199,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,336,000 after acquiring an additional 793,840 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Employers by 2.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,033,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,226,000 after acquiring an additional 25,663 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Employers by 7.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 551,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,622,000 after acquiring an additional 38,281 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Employers by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 484,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,719,000 after buying an additional 7,675 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

EIG stock opened at $38.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 0.06. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.83 and a 12 month high of $43.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.41.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Employers from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

In other Employers news, Director Michael J. Mcsally bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.24 per share, with a total value of $117,720.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Employers Company Profile

Employers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of workers compensation products and services. It operates through following segments: Employers and Cerity. The Employers segment is defines as traditional business offered under EMPLOYERS brand name through agents. The Cerity segment is defined as business offered under Cerity brand name, which includes direct-to-customer business.

