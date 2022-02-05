Empty Set Dollar Market Capitalization Hits $7.14 Million (ESD)

Empty Set Dollar (CURRENCY:ESD) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. In the last week, Empty Set Dollar has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar. Empty Set Dollar has a market capitalization of $7.14 million and approximately $89,474.00 worth of Empty Set Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Empty Set Dollar coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0160 or 0.00000038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Empty Set Dollar

Empty Set Dollar was first traded on August 25th, 2020. Empty Set Dollar’s total supply is 446,012,145 coins. The official message board for Empty Set Dollar is medium.com/@0xans . Empty Set Dollar’s official Twitter account is @emptysetsquad and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Empty Set Dollar (ESD) is an algorithmic stablecoin built to be the reserve currency of Decentralized Finance. ESD uses an algorithmic approach to maintaining price stability around a 1 USDC target. This approach relies on a tuned incentivization mechanism to reward actors who promote stability within the protocol. “

Empty Set Dollar Coin Trading

