Endonovo Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ENDV) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.02

Endonovo Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENDV) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.02 and traded as low as $0.02. Endonovo Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.02, with a volume of 20,002 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.02.

Endonovo Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ENDV) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 19th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter.

Endonovo Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of bio-electronic approach to regenerative medicine. The firm also develops, manufactures and distributes evolutionary medical devices focused on the healing of wounds and reduction of pain, edema and inflammation on and in the human body.

