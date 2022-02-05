Energi Market Cap Reaches $50.21 Million (NRG)

Energi (CURRENCY:NRG) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 5th. In the last seven days, Energi has traded 13.3% higher against the dollar. Energi has a total market cap of $50.21 million and $206,581.00 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Energi coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.01 or 0.00002437 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Energi alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.46 or 0.00189143 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.37 or 0.00032225 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002461 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.32 or 0.00388911 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.26 or 0.00070531 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000483 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00008887 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000198 BTC.

About Energi

Energi uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 14th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 49,667,922 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Energi’s official website is www.energi.world

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future. “

Buying and Selling Energi

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Energi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.