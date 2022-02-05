Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN) & PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) Head to Head Contrast

Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN) and PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Enfusion alerts:

This table compares Enfusion and PDF Solutions’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enfusion N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A PDF Solutions $88.05 million 12.24 -$40.36 million ($1.30) -22.20

Enfusion has higher earnings, but lower revenue than PDF Solutions.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Enfusion and PDF Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enfusion 0 3 4 0 2.57 PDF Solutions 0 1 3 0 2.75

Enfusion presently has a consensus price target of $25.20, indicating a potential upside of 80.13%. PDF Solutions has a consensus price target of $30.00, indicating a potential upside of 3.95%. Given Enfusion’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Enfusion is more favorable than PDF Solutions.

Profitability

This table compares Enfusion and PDF Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enfusion N/A N/A N/A PDF Solutions -46.30% -20.14% -16.48%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

69.5% of PDF Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 11.5% of PDF Solutions shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Enfusion beats PDF Solutions on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enfusion

Enfusion Inc. is a provider of cloud-based investment management software and services. Through its software, analytics and middle/back-office managed services, it creates enterprise-wide cultures of real-time, data-driven intelligence, boosting agility and powering growth. Enfusion Inc. is based in NEW YORK.

About PDF Solutions

PDF Solutions, Inc. engages in the provision of an end-to-end analytics platform that empowers engineers and data scientists across the semiconductor ecosystem and data analytics for process-design optimization and yield enhancement. Its products, services and platforms include proprietary software, physical intellectual property (or IP) for integrated circuit (or IC) designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services. The company was founded by John Kachig Kibarian, Kimon W. Michaels, Thomas F. Cobourn, and Howard C. Read in 1991 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Enfusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enfusion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.