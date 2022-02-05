Engine NO. 1 LLC Acquires 1,386 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Engine NO. 1 LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 68.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,417 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the third quarter worth $25,000. Viridian Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the third quarter worth $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 137.2% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the third quarter worth $55,000. 73.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

ACN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $384.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $391.00 to $443.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $391.87.

ACN stock opened at $347.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $372.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $350.68. The stock has a market cap of $219.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $244.44 and a 1 year high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.22 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 30.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.37%.

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,027 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.40, for a total transaction of $1,776,541.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.42, for a total transaction of $2,208,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,400 shares of company stock valued at $9,970,991. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Featured Article: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.