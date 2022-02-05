Engine NO. 1 LLC Boosts Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Engine NO. 1 LLC grew its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 68.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,799 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,999 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for 0.4% of Engine NO. 1 LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Engine NO. 1 LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. 63.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $142.02 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $129.26 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02. The firm has a market cap of $258.14 billion, a PE ratio of 130.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $149.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. The business had revenue of $18.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

DIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays downgraded Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Macquarie reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $219.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $218.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.96.

In other Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total value of $2,324,926.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total value of $455,696.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,210 shares of company stock worth $5,887,223 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

