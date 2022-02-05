Engine NO. 1 LLC Has $1.22 Million Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Engine NO. 1 LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 70.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,130 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Engine NO. 1 LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TMO. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 200.0% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 45 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 285.7% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 54 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 57.6% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 52 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 85.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on TMO. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $718.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $605.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $635.00 to $657.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $645.31.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.88, for a total value of $17,013,369.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TMO stock opened at $594.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $234.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $621.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $594.90. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $433.52 and a 52 week high of $672.34.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $6.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.27 by $1.27. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 28.14%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.76 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

