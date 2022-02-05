Engine NO. 1 LLC Increases Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Engine NO. 1 LLC lifted its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 68.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,423 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,008,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,295,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Danaher by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,255,764 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,600,024,000 after buying an additional 42,923 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Danaher in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $774,000. Finally, Holderness Investments Co. increased its holdings in Danaher by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 3,842 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,170,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. 82.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DHR stock opened at $287.63 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $304.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $308.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.37, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.76. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $211.22 and a fifty-two week high of $333.96.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 21.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.74%.

DHR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $344.00 to $302.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Danaher currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $333.40.

In related news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total transaction of $1,577,256.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda P. Hefner sold 2,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.72, for a total value of $663,628.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 88,869 shares of company stock worth $27,808,950. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

